COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost on Tuesday called for the resignation of Sandusky County Prosecutor Tim Braun, who is expected to take a plea deal in a sexual harassment case that's been filed against him.

A news release said that the grand jury has been canceled after an Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation inquiry into Braun, which started earlier this year.

“It is my understanding that the grand jury has been cancelled and a negotiated plea has been reached. No further details are available," Yost said.

Sandusky County Sheriff Chris Hilton in May sought the BCI investigation after allegations of sexual misconduct by Braun were brought to the sheriff's attention. At least four women working as administrative personnel in the Sandusky County Prosecutor's Office lodged the complaints.

"Mr. Braun should resign immediately. No victim of sexual assault, no victim of workplace harassment, could believe she would be treated fairly in an office he oversees,” Yost said Tuesday.

Braun was a former assistant prosecutor in Lucas County, as well, and was a co-prosecutor of a 2000 case recently spotlighted by 11 Investigates that sent Karl Willis and Wayne Braddy to prison for the 1998 murder of 13-year-old Maurice Purifie.

