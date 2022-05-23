Teen lured into assault in Monroe County, Michigan state police say

Investigators say two men attacked the victim and police observed one assailant having sex with a juvenile female who recorded the attack.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — A 19-year-old man is recovering from an assault in Monroe Township.

According to Michigan State Police, two men and a juvenile female lured the victim to a mobile home park Saturday evening. Officers responded to the Oakridge Estates Mobile Home Community at the corner of Heatherwood Trail and Wildhaven Drive to find the 19-year-old suffering several injuries to his face, head and arms.

State police investigated and found two men and the juvenile girl somehow lured the man to the mobile home park. Police say the men then assaulted the victim while the female recorded the attack on Snapchat.

Michigan State Police Lieutenant Stephen Borello says during the attempt to locate the suspects, troopers observed one of the assailants through an open window having sex with the girl.

Witnesses or anyone with any information should contact Trooper Anthony Nyberg of the Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.