Monroe County Sheriff reports second inmate death in 2 weeks

Corrections officers found a 19-year-old male inmate unresponsive in his cell Monday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONROE COUNTY, Michigan — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on April 6, 2022. It details another in-custody death at the Monroe County Jail.

Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough reported Tuesday the death of an inmate at the Monroe County Jail.

According to a press release, at around 8 p.m. Monday night, corrections officers found a 19-year-old inmate unresponsive in his cell. The officers performed CPR until medical crews arrived.

Despite continued attempts to perform life saving measures, crews were unable to revive him. His identity has not yet been released, but Goodnough said he is from Temperance, Mich.

This is the second in-custody death at the Monroe County Jail this month.

On April 5, officers discovered another male inmate hanging in his cell and performed CPR until paramedics arrived. The 37-year-old was later pronounced dead.

Goodnough said he is committed to a detailed and thorough investigation, which will be conducted by both the Monroe County Sheriff's Detective Bureau and the Michigan Sheriff's Association MISSION team.

The MISSION team is a group of investigators from across the state of Michigan who have the training to investigate incidents involving in-custody deaths. They will conduct an independent third-party review of both incidents.

We will continue to keep you updated.