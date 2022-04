A 37-year-old male was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

MONROE, Mich. — A male inmate was found hanging in his cell Tuesday at the Monroe County jail and later died.

The man was found at 2:39 p.m. by jail corrections officers. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a ligature was removed from the man's neck and officers performed CPR until paramedics arrived.