Member of Monroe County Sheriff’s Office facing felony charges for overtime pay fraud

MCSO Major Jeffrey Kemp was arraigned on two felony counts of misconduct in office and two one-year misdemeanor counts of false pretenses.

LANSING, Mich. — A longtime member of the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is facing felony charges for allegedly falsifying overtime documents.

MCSO Major Jeffrey Kemp turned himself in Friday and was arraigned on two counts of misconduct in office, five-year felonies; and two counts of false pretenses, one-year misdemeanors.

An anonymous complaint led to an investigation by federal and state offices into the misuse of FEMA funds, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office. The funds were given to MCSO as part of Operation Stone Garden to pay for overtime expenses in border security operations.

Kemp allegedly falsified documents to reflect participating in marine patrol shifts to receive overtime pay but did not actually participate in the shifts.

Kemp received around $900 in illegal overtime payments, authorities say.

The Michigan Department of Attorney General received the case in September 2021 for evaluation.

Kemp is scheduled for a preliminary hearing April 28.