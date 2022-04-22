Escaped fugitive Christopher Eldredge caught in Michigan early Friday

Eldredge had escaped while receiving care at Wood County Hospital on April 9. He also was indicted April 21 with eight charges.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MONROE COUNTY, Mich — The Wood County prisoner who has been on the run since escaping April 9 has been captured in Michigan.

Christopher Eldredge was found along North Dixie Highway near Frenchtown Township in Michigan by a Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy around 3 a.m. Friday.

According to Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough, Deputy Bilal Bazzi was patrolling around the area of North Dixie Highway and I-75 near Frenchtown Township.

While on North Dixie, Deputy Bazzi conducted a traffic stop on a U-Haul, which was occupied by Christopher Eldredge.

Eldredge was the only one inside the vehicle and was taken into custody without incident.

He was placed in Monroe County Jail awaiting extradition to Ohio on escape charges. The Monroe County Sheriff’s office also is investigating Eldredge for his involvement in crimes committed in Monroe County.

A Wood County Grand Jury indicted on charges of escape, robbery, theft and receiving stolen property, even as he remained on the run.

According to Wood County Sheriff Mark Wasylyshyn, Eldredge was originally incarcerated at the Wood County Jail on April 9. He was then taken to the Wood County Hospital for treatment.