'There are no words to express the loss of this sweet girl' | Monroe Middle School to provide counseling following death of 8th grade classmate

Superintendent Julie Everly said the student died from injuries she suffered in an accident.

MONROE, Michigan — Leaders with Monroe Public Schools announced Friday the death of an eighth-grade student.

After receiving permission from her parents, Superintendent Julie Everly shared the news that Angelina Jones, a student at Monroe Middle School, had died from injuries suffered in an accident.

"There are no words to express the loss of this sweet girl who had her whole life ahead of her," Everly said.

In a press release, Everly said Jones had recently returned to the community after spending several years in Wayne County. In the short time she spent within the district, Everly said Jones "touched students and staff with her gentle spirit, kind heart and bright smile."

The district will be providing support for students and staff as they grieve. Extra members of its social-emotional team will be at Monroe Middle School to address any questions presented by students and their needs for support.

Counselors and social workers will also be available, Everly said, to any students or staff members who wish to speak to someone at school.

Everly encouraged parents to talk with their children directly, and allow them to discuss the feelings they have. She said school counselors are available to help parents navigate these tough conversations and can recommend additional resources if needed.

"This is a difficult time for all of us, and we thank you for your support," Everly said.