Teen grazed by bullet in north Toledo shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are looking for a shooter after a teen was grazed in the arm in north Toledo early Friday morning.

The shooting happened on Brigham and Ketcham shortly after midnight.

Police say someone fired multiple shots in the neighborhood, hitting one teenager in the arm.

Family members tell WTOL 11 the teen was just grazed and will be okay.