Toledo police: Teenager shot in west Toledo neighborhood on Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A teenager is in critical condition after being in west Toledo on Saturday evening, according to Toledo police.

Police say the teenager was shot in the 1900-block of Mansfield, between Upton and Kelly, around 7:30 p.m.

Police say a suspect fled on foot.

As of 8:25 p.m. police had crime scene tape around 6 houses on the street.

It’s unclear at this time what the circumstances of the shooting were.

