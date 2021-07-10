Toledo police: Teenager shot in west Toledo neighborhood on Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A teenager is in critical condition after being in west Toledo on Saturday evening, according to Toledo police.
Police say the teenager was shot in the 1900-block of Mansfield, between Upton and Kelly, around 7:30 p.m.
Police say a suspect fled on foot.
As of 8:25 p.m. police had crime scene tape around 6 houses on the street.
It’s unclear at this time what the circumstances of the shooting were.
This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest information as it becomes available.
