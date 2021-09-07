No permit pulled for Fourth of July block party where shooting occurred

A city of Toledo spokesman says the block party last weekend that saw 12 people shot did not have a city event permit.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A city of Toledo spokesperson confirmed that no permit was filed for the block party on Sunday that saw 12 people shot, including 17 year-old Stephon Johnson, who later died.

Toledo police say the party had over 300 people when officers arrived on scene.

The department doesn't expect a repeat of what happened last week but they they are prepared for anything.

Lieutenant Paul Davis says they will continue doing their regular patrols and urge community residents to be responsible and proactive this weekend. He says there are dozens of block parties a month and most go off with no problems.

"This is obviously an isolated event that occurred last weekend and we don't suspect that to happen again," said Davis.

Jojuan Armour, who's leading the mayor's initiative to reduce gun violence, urged all parents to keep their kids home once it gets dark.

In fact, the city of Toledo has a curfew unless you're with a parent or guardian.

Kids 10 years and under should be home by 10 p.m., ages 11 to 15 by 11 p.m. and 16 and 17 year olds by midnight.

"Children of a certain age are supposed to be either at home, at work, or coming to or from work or school event," said Davis. "So children of a certain age should not be out. They should be home."

You can apply for an event permit with the city here for anything from a block party, parade or staged event that will be held on public streets or property.

But police say this can help them be more aware of your event and its size if something goes wrong.

"If the city approves a block party, we're going to know about it," said Davis. "I'm pretty sure the fire department will know about it. That way we already know it's occurring, so it's not going to be a surprise to us if we show up and there's 200 people there."

Everyone who was injured in last weekend's shooting has either been released from the hospital or is in stable condition.

But police still have not made any arrests and are asking anyone with information to come forward so they can find those who are responsible.