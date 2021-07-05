More than 4 victims shot during block party in central Toledo

Authorities are uncertain how many were injured, but confirm more than 4 were shot at a large block party on Lawrence Ave. Their conditions have not been released.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A shooting during a large block party has left multiple people injured early Monday morning in central Toledo.

More than four victims were shot on Lawrence Avenue near Wall Street, according to a Toledo police detective on the scene. Police are not certain exactly how many victims were involved at this time.

Our WTOL 11 team on the scene reports a large presence of police and fire crews from several agencies, including the Lucas County Sheriff's Office, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Toledo police and Toledo fire.

Crews from the sheriff's office were dispatched to assist with perimeter and blocking the scene while others were sent to multiple hospitals, according to a sergeant with the Lucas County Sheriff's Office around 1:40 a.m. OSHP also responded to assist with crowd control.

There is no word on whether a suspect is in custody or what may have caused the shooting.

One witness tells us that there were hundreds of people at this party before the bullets started flying. Detroit Avenue was completely shut down to all traffic between Delaware and Collins.

We are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story as we receive information from the scene.

