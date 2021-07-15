35-year-old man shot, killed in east Toledo; man arrested and charged with murder

The shooting happened Thursday evening in the 1500 block of Ironwood Ave., according to TPD. The victim died at the scene. Anthony Laboy, 30, is charged with murder.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man is dead after a shooting in east Toledo and another in jail, charged with his murder Thursday.

Officers were dispatched to a call of a person shot in the 1500 block of Ironwood Avenue in east Toledo around 6:13 p.m., according to a report by the Toledo Police Department. A 35-year-old man was found on the ground outside of a residence and died at the scene.

Detectives opened an investigation and arrested 30-year-old Anthony Laboy. Laboy is charged with murder.

The identity of the victim has not been released by TPD.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.