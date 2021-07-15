WATCH: 2 cars chasing, shooting at each other ends in crash into east Toledo home

The scene was captured on surveillance video from the home owner.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two cars chasing and shooting at one another ends with a crash into a home in east Toledo.

This happened early Thursday morning in the 200 block of Navarre Ave.

The homeowner tells WTOL 11 he was awakened by gunshots in the area, then heard the loud crash of a car smashing into his home.

The scene was caught on video surveillance from the homeowner and shows the vehicles driving down the alley towards his home.

You can see flashes of gunshots before one of the cars hits the front porch of the home and the other car hits the homeowner's car.

The people in the car that hit the house are seen running away on the video; it appears there were four or five people in that car.

The second car was found abandoned a few streets away. Police found a gun and casing in the car as well as in the alley.