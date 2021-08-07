TPD body camera video shows scene of mass shooting at Fourth of July block party in central Toledo

People are heard yelling to officers that others have been shot. The rest of the video shows the officers continuing to close distance between them and the gunfire.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police officers are seen racing towards gunfire in body camera video released by the department Thursday morning.

The intense footage shows officers responding to a deadly mass shooting at a block party celebrating the Fourth of July in central Toledo.

12 people were shot in the incident during the early hours of July 5 on Lawrence Avenue. One was killed.

At the beginning of the 3 minutes, 37 seconds-long video, a dispatcher tells the officer on his way to the scene, "We have another caller who says that he saw a Black male with a mask, no shirt, shooting a gun in the air. Also, 300 people fighting."

Shortly after the two officers arrive on Lawrence Avenue, gunfire erupts. They hop out of their vehicle and race towards the direction of the gunshots as people are running away. The officers are heard telling people to get down and they themselves take cover behind vehicles.

People are heard yelling to the officers that others have been shot. The rest of the video shows the officers continuing to close the distance between them and the gunfire.

Toledo Police Chief George Kral said approximately 80 rounds were fired from multiple firearms and none of his officers, around 70 who responded, fired their guns nor returned fire.

12 people were shot in total, including 17-year-old Stephon Johnson, who died from his injuries. Police say the eleven others are expected to be okay.

Toledo police have made no arrests and don't have any suspects at this time.

People who were at the party still are not cooperating with investigators.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that will lead to the identification, arrest and conviction of the shooters. Anyone with information should contact ATF by calling 1-888-ATF-TIPS, emailing ATFTips@atf.gov or by submitting an anonymous tip through the "ReportIt" app.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

