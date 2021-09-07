'It takes a whole family to change the community' | Faith, community leaders look for healing, action after fatal block party shooting

Pastor Talmadge Thomas and Avis Files of Brothers United and Sisters United say it takes a whole family effort to change a community.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been almost a week since the deadly shooting that happened at a Toledo block party celebrating the nation's birthday on Lawrence and North Detroit Avenues.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz is now calling on a collaborative effort to stop such incidents of violence in the city.

His call is reaching out to both the faith community and families.

"Immediately I thought that much of what is going on is due, I believe, definitely reciprocal of the pandemic. There's anger. There's anxiety and there's an aggression. In the land and particularly in cities. Not just Toledo," said Talmadge Thomas, the lead pastor of the City of Zion, The Mt. Zion Church in Toledo.

He upholds the belief that shootings such as these are senseless.

Agreeing with Thomas is Avis Files, who runs Brothers United and Sisters United, which puts together programs to help better fathers and mothers.

"Block parties represent community and it takes a whole family to change the community. So not necessarily blaming the parents. Where were the parents? The parents were doing the block party like we did when we were kids," Files said.

Kapszukiewicz since has called on community leaders such as Files and Thomas to unite and fight against the violence.

"What can the faith community do? What can family do? What can community leaders do?" Kapszukiewicz asked.

Thomas has an answer.

"For us to make sure that we are not ... as we often talk about community policing ... but that we return back to family policing. So that we understand who under our roof is going where. What are they doing? Who are they connecting with?" Thomas said.

He believes it breeds accountability.

Meanwhile, Files says Brothers United targets fathers.

"Because a lot of the ills in the community that you hear about - shootings and drug addiction, and all those things - when you trace that back, sometimes (there's) the lack of a father presence. Not necessarily in the home but a lack of father presence is attributed to some of the issues and concerns," Files said.

Files said if they can change a father, then they can change a family and ultimately a community.

If you are a father or mother experiencing challenges with your children, you can reach out to Pathway.