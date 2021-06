The call about a suspicious package at St. Augustine Catholic Church came in just before 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A suspicious package in Napoleon Monday afternoon turned out to be nothing dangerous, according to police.

Officers said a call came in just before 3 p.m. for a suspicious item at the St. Augustine Catholic Church on East Clinton.

Napoleonpolice and the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad responded to the scene, which was cleared at 7:15 p.m.

More information is expected to be released by police on Tuesday.

