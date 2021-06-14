Tiffin Judge Mark Repp facing suspension for unprofessional conduct

Judge Repp demanded a woman take a drug test despite never being charged with a drug-related offense, and put her in jail when she refused.

TIFFIN, Ohio — The Supreme Court of Ohio's Board of Professional Conduct is recommending a Tiffin judge be suspended for one year for acting unprofessionally.

The grievance against Judge Mark Repp stems from a March 2020 incident where Alexzandria Orta observed her boyfriend Trevor Danner's case in court.

According to court documents, Judge Repp called Orta out from the bench and referred to her as a drug addict during an unrelated hearing. She was not on trial or on probation, and had never been charged with a drug-related offense.

Repp demanded Orta take a drug test. She refused and was sentenced to 10 days in jail by Repp, who held her in contempt.

Documents also show Repp said authorities tracked Danner down "like a dog," and that was the only reason he showed up to court.