Suspect shot, killed in central Toledo after leading officers on chase from Michigan to Toledo

According to video captured by witnesses and shared with WTOL, it appears this is a police-involved shooting. WTOL is working to confirm this with police.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man who led officers on a chase early Monday morning is dead in an apparent police-involved shooting, according to video captured by witnesses and shared with WTOL.

WTOL 11 has a crew on scene working to confirm with officers that this was indeed a police-involved shooting.

The chase started in Monroe, Michigan and came through the Old West End, ending when the driver crashed into a bunch of parked cars, disabling his truck.

A witness on scene said the man got out of the truck and started walking down the street with a gun to his head.

After failed attempts to negotiate with the suspect, multiple rapid gunshots could be heard and the suspect was seen laying in the parking lot of Monroe Carryout at the intersection of Monroe and Bancroft.

Video taken by witnesses shown to WTOL 11 show officers shooting the man.

Rescue crews could be seen doing CPR on the man for about 20 to 30 minutes trying to save the man.

Police say the man was suspected of firing of a gun outside of theaters in Monroe.

Toledo Police, Monroe Police and Michigan State Police were involved in the chase.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for more details.