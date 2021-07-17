18-year-old man dies from being stabbed in south Toledo

Toledo Police Department continues investigation as homicide

TOLEDO, Ohio — 18-year-old man was stabbed on the 800 block of Thornwood in south Toledo in an apartment complex and died in the hallway of the building.

On Saturday morning at approximately 1:51 a.m. Toledo Police were called to the 800 block of Thornwood in South Toledo for a person stabbed.

When the police arrived on the scene they found Onandajai Crenshaw, 18-year-old man, in the hallway with at least one stab wound. Toledo Fire Depart arrived on the scene and pronounced Crenshaw deceased.

Detectives responded to the scene and opened a homicide investigation.

Lindsey Hampton, 25-year-old woman, was transported to the safety building for questioning. Hampton was ultimately charged with murder and booked into the Lucas County Jail.