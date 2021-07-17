18-year-old man dies from being stabbed in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — 18-year-old man was stabbed on the 800 block of Thornwood in south Toledo in an apartment complex and died in the hallway of the building.
On Saturday morning at approximately 1:51 a.m. Toledo Police were called to the 800 block of Thornwood in South Toledo for a person stabbed.
When the police arrived on the scene they found Onandajai Crenshaw, 18-year-old man, in the hallway with at least one stab wound. Toledo Fire Depart arrived on the scene and pronounced Crenshaw deceased.
Detectives responded to the scene and opened a homicide investigation.
Lindsey Hampton, 25-year-old woman, was transported to the safety building for questioning. Hampton was ultimately charged with murder and booked into the Lucas County Jail.
Toledo Police Department asks for anyone with information to please call Crimstoppers (419) 255-1111.