Four hospitalized from shooting in north Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — Two men in north Toledo suffering from gunshot wounds were rushed to St. Vincent’s Medical Center where one of them was pronounced dead at the hospital. Two other victims were hospitalized from the shooting.

At approximately 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning Toledo police were called for a shooting on the 5000 block of Telegraph Rd. in north Toledo. Upon arriving two men were injured from gunshot wounds.

Charthrice Warren, 41-year-old man and Wilbur Hughes, 31-year-old man, were inside the location of the shooting. Both were rushed to St. Vincent’s Hospital for care. Warren was pronounced dead at the hospital.

In addition to the two men, two more victims were hospitalized from the shooting. Chanekia Young, 30-year-old woman, went to St. Vincent’s Hospital and Amber Piddock, 35-year-old woman, went to Toledo Hospital.

The current condition of Hughes, Young and Piddock is unknown.