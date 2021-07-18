28-year-old man dies from being shot in downtown Toledo late Saturday night

Toledo Police Department opened a homicide investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 28-year-old man died from being shot in a parking lot downtown Toledo on the 600 block of Monroe St. near Table 44.

According to Toledo police at approximately 12:35 a.m. on Sunday a man was shot in the 600 block of Monroe St downtown Toledo.

When they arrived on the scene they found 28-year-old man Stormy Clere suffering from at least one gunshot in a parking lot near Table 44. Police pronounced Clere deceased.

Detectives responded and opened a homicide investigation.

Toledo police transported 24-year-old man Feymon Walker to the safety building for questioning. Walker was ultimately charged with murder and booked into the Lucas County Jail.