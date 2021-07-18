28-year-old man dies from being shot in downtown Toledo late Saturday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 28-year-old man died from being shot in a parking lot downtown Toledo on the 600 block of Monroe St. near Table 44.
According to Toledo police at approximately 12:35 a.m. on Sunday a man was shot in the 600 block of Monroe St downtown Toledo.
When they arrived on the scene they found 28-year-old man Stormy Clere suffering from at least one gunshot in a parking lot near Table 44. Police pronounced Clere deceased.
Detectives responded and opened a homicide investigation.
Toledo police transported 24-year-old man Feymon Walker to the safety building for questioning. Walker was ultimately charged with murder and booked into the Lucas County Jail.
Police ask anyone with information to please call Crimestoppers at (419) 255-1111.