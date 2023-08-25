Police on scene at mobile home community after strong winds, storms hit in Monroe Twp. overnight

Police on scene have not stated exactly why they are investigating at this time.

MONROE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A large police presence is investigating at a mobile home community in Monroe Township after strong winds and storms hit overnight into Friday.

Neighbors who lives at the mobile home park told WTOL 11 crews at the scene trees have been knocked down, as well as a complete loss of power at the community.

WTOL 11 crews at the scene could see debris still lying around from the storms.

Police on scene have not stated exactly why they are investigating at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.