Car collides head-on with UToledo police cruiser early Friday, TPD investigating

TPD officers at the scene told WTOL 11 a driver lost control and drove head-on into a University of Toledo police vehicle.
Credit: WTOL 11

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating what led to a crash involving a University of Toledo police cruiser early Friday.

The crash happened on Douglas Road between Oakwood and University Hills around 1:30 a.m.

TPD officers at the scene told WTOL 11 a driver lost control and drove head-on into a UT police vehicle. 

TPD did not specify how many people were inside the car at the time of the crash. 

No update has been given on the condition of those involved at this time.

Douglas Road was completely blocked off between Oakwood and university Hills while the crash was being investigated. This area has been cleared and is back open.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.

