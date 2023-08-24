x
Torrential rainstorms cause flooded roadways across northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan Thursday: SEE PHOTOS

Before the ALERT DAY heat wave hit the area, heavy rain and flash flooding wreaked havoc on northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Heavy rain and downpours overnight and into Thursday morning have caused all sorts of issues with high water levels on several streets, cars getting stuck in those waters and even power outages for thousands of northwest Ohio residents.

On Tuesday, the WTOL 11 Weather Team issued an ALERT DAY on Thursday for extremely hot conditions with an estimated heat index to likely reach or exceed 105-110 degrees.

The WTOL 11 Defender Jeep was out in the middle of it all showing viewers exactly what conditions were like on some roads in Toledo.

Credit: WTOL 11 Defender
Several inches of water blocked cars from driving under the Dorr Street overpass.

Multiple cars were seen stuck at the Dorr Street underpass east of Parkside Boulevard due to a transformer catching fire and down electrical wires, on W. Bancroft Street east of Parkside Boulevard.

Credit: WTOL 11
An excess amount of water blocking traffic from getting through on Elmhurst Road.

Several inches of standing water could be seen along curb lanes and in the roadways in several different locations.

Lightning brightened up the sky as steady rain fell in Oak Harbor.

