Festivalgoers react to storms hitting Put-in-Bay, postponing Bash on the Bay

The WTOL 11 Weather team reported over eight inches of rain overnight in Put-in-Bay. Officials postponed Bash on the Bay and Luke Bryan's concert Thursday night.

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The sixth Annual Bash-on-the-Bay was postponed Thursday after a severe storm struck the region. Our WTOL 11 Weather team reported more than eight inches of rain overnight in Put-in-Bay.

"The word postpone is key here," said Wendy Chambers, the executive director of the Put-in-Bay Chamber of Commerce and Tourism Bureau. "We do want to have Luke Bryan come back and join us. The organizers will discuss that with Luke and his group and we will have news on that forthcoming."

Country artist Luke Bryan was supposed to perform on Thursday evening before the cancellation. Rapper Pitbull performed on Wednesday.

Matt and Rhonda Simpson traveled from Toledo to attend the Bash on the Bay and were on the island when the storm hit.

"It sounded like we were in a battle zone, and it just didn't let up," Rhonda said. "The rain just pounded on the hotel windows and the thunder and lightning. It kept me up all night long."

Patty Roesch, from Norwalk, also said the storm sounded like a war zone.

"I stayed in a house last night and the whole house was literally shaking," Roesch said. "It sounded like we were getting bombed from someplace because there was so much lightning, and it was just one after another after another."

Organizers hope to make an announcement regarding rescheduling and refunds in the next week.

