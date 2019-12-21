FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Three adults and one child were injured in a head-on crash on State Route 109 Friday night.

The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. in Fulton County.

According to crews on scene, a red vehicle containing a man, woman and child was headed southbound on 109, while a white truck with a male passenger was headed northbound on the same road. The two vehicles hit each other head on.

The man in the red car had to be extricated from his vehicle and was taken to an area hospital by life flight.

Everyone involved in the accident was transported to separate hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

State Route 109 will remain closed both ways from County Road L to Country Road K until the scene can be cleared.

Aliyah Coates

WTOL has crews on scene, working to bring you the latest information. We will continue to update you on air and online.

RELATED: Michigan State Police: 3 juveniles, 1 adult injured in crash involving train, truck

RELATED: Community reacts after man dies in car crash involving Lake Twp. fire truck

RELATED: 2 dead following weekend crash in Van Wert Co.