VAN WERT COUNTY, Ohio — Two people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in Van Wert County Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Liberty Union Rd. at Van Wert Willshire Rd.

According to the Van Wert County sheriff, Eric Mwamba of Lexington, Kentucky was headed southbound on Liberty Union Rd. when he failed to stop at a stop sign. His car was struck on the passenger side by Cyntia Schumm, who was headed eastbound on Van Wert Willshire Rd.

Both vehicles came to rest on the east side of Liberty Union Rd., sustaining heavy damage.

Mwamba was transported by helicopter to Parkview Hospital were he was later pronounced dead. His passenger, Laetitia Tchamala, of Haltom City, TX, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Schumm suffered serious injuries and was transported to Van Wert Health by EMS and was later transported by helicopter to another area hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

