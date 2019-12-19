MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State police say there was a crash at Telegraph and Albain Road involving a truck and train in Monroe County, Michigan.

The crash happened around 7:20 a.m. Thursday

Police say the train was moving at the time of the collision.

Right now the train has stopped and the truck is flipped over. The crash is not blocking traffic.

Police are currently on scene investigating.

At least one person was involved in the crash. There have been no injuries confirmed.

WTOL 11 has a crew on the way to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details are confirmed.