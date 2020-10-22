South Toledo church aids those in need by handing out thousands of free food boxes

Talmadge Thomas, senior pastor at the City of Zion, the Mt. Zion Church, says it's the church's duty to provide the community with the essentials.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A south Toledo church isn't letting the pandemic stop them from helping to fill the refrigerators of their neighbors.

On Wednesday, City of Zion, the Mt. Zion Church hosted a drive-thru food distribution event for anyone who wanted, or needed, to participate.

Several who stopped by say the free food is a necessity.

"I need this. You know, money doesn't flow like it use to," said Danny, who came to the church to grab a box of food.

Talmadge Thomas, the senior pastor at the City of Zion, the Mt. Zion Church, and other volunteers work to make sure no one goes hungry in their neighborhood, especially during the global pandemic.

"As people are trying to figure out whether they're gonna have jobs or what their jobs are doing, we have found that there's a food crisis going on," said Thomas. "And people are hungry, trying to make decisions as to whether I buy medicine or whether I buy food."

The church partnered with a group called Farmers to Families, which donated around 2,500 boxes of food to meet needs.

The boxes of food included everything from a bag of apples, to a head of lettuce, to chicken drumsticks, cheese, onions - and even get a gallon of milk.

"It's good that these people are out here helping people that need food," said Anna Williams, who came by to pick up food at the drive-thru. "Because it's a lot of people that don't even get food stamps or have food. Thank God for the community that is helping these people."

The church doesn't ask questions and anyone from any walk of life is welcomed and given as many boxes of food as they need.

"I help out other people. So people that can't get to these places, I go around and pick them up and bring them to them," said one south Toledo man.

"I have neighbors and some older neighbors and a couple of friends. And then my mom that I just come and just help them out a little bit," explained Joyce Richardson.

Wednesday's drive-thru brought in more than 500 cars.

"I can't imagine being a parent and not having food to eat, to feed my family. So that's what drives us and allows us to meet not only the biblical mandate, but our community mandate as well," explained Thomas.

Now, Pastor Thomas is looking forward, already planning another food give away, but says he still needs donations.