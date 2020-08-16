The City of Refuge Ministries is helping to feed the community

As the pandemic continues to take its toll on our wallets -- it's also having a major impact on many folks' pantries.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Service was at the top of everyone's mind at The City of Refuge Ministries, located in central Toledo, on Saturday. Like it does every fourth Saturday, the church opened its doors, and its hearts, to those in need.

"We say we serve God. Well God is his people. Serve your community," said pastor Frank Simmons the Second.

Church leaders say they have seen a widespread increase in need during the pandemic. Hot meals were served for anyone looking for food, along with hygiene products, non-perishable foods and even school supplies for students.

"We give out the basic school supplies every year. This year we have binders and tablets. We have some pens and pencils," said Tracy Simmons, Minister at the City of Refuge Ministries.

It's an initiative the workers at this church took upon themselves. People can come, fill out a form for identification, and pick up the supplies they need, with dignity.

"When you've been there, then you understand how to deal with the next person in the situation. So we're grateful for our experiences because it allows us to be able to care for other people," said Pearline Shelton, treasurer for the City of Refuge Ministries.

The church is aiming to help as many people as possible, so the food drive will go on for round two on Sunday.