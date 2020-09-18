Cindy's Corner Outreach Program offers solutions to help those in need not only survive, but thrive

Cindy Kirk, the director of the program, recalls being homeless once, and says no one should be left just because they're down on their luck.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Toledo outreach program is meeting the challenges the pandemic presents not only to the program, but to those who have found themselves in need during an already difficult time.

Cindy's Corner Outreach Program is keeping people fed, but more importantly, helping them find a solution to their problems instead of a Band-Aid.

"It was times I didn't get a lot of food stamps. And the money that I get, I have to pay bills, and I don't have food sometimes. And you can't go to family members because they don't really have it," said Georgiann Wright, a single mother from south Toledo.

During these hard times, the program is working hard to help people get back on their feet. The director of Cindy's Corner, Cindy Kirk, says a group of about 20 to 25 volunteers hands out lunches to anyone who stops by the St. Lucas Lutheran Church at noon on Monday through Thursday.

"Because of all the places shut down, we opened up even more. We were open 4 days. We opened for 6 days and we made sure that they had food. We were open Monday through Saturday," said Kirk.

Right now, the program has scaled back to 4 days a week, but they also serve lunches to children at St. John's on South Erie St. Monday through Wednesday. The program serve lunches at St. Paul's on Fridays from 10:30 to 11:30 as well.

On any given day, at least 50 boxes are handed out to people who line up for food. The boxes include a home cooked meal, fruit and a drink.

"It gives me a meal, so I have at least one meal a day," said Steven Harman, who has come to Cindy's Corner for meals for about a year now.

The program also connects people with the resources they need to become productive members of their community.

It's crucial in a time when the unemployment rates skyrocketed to an all-time high due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Kirk's program has provided vital help beyond just the tangibles.

"I was homeless before I got here. And she helped me find shelter. If it wasn't for Cindy, I'd probably wouldn't be alive right now," said Molly Shea from south Toledo.

Kirk says she understands people like Shea, because she was homeless at one point in her life, too.

"I got on my feet and look at how productive I am now. It's the same thing with her. I look for her when we reopen, she'll start volunteering here," said Kirk.

Wright says the support is a push she needed when no one else could help.

"When you don't have food to feed your kids, get out! Don't be afraid. It's not nothing to be shame-faced of. And that's all I got to say today, so you have a wonderful day," said Wright with a smile and a laugh.

We reached out to other organizations helping people in need right now.

Cherry Street Mission Ministries representatives said they are currently not allowed to let anyone in unless they are residents. However, they are telling people specifically where they can go to get a free meal.