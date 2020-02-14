TOLEDO, Ohio — On a day where most women are out celebrating Galentine's Day with chocolate and wine, one organization took advantage of the day to help provide legal services to single mothers.

Mom's House of Toledo, which helps low-income single moms graduate from school, held a celebration to bring awareness to the issue and raise funds for court fees.

On Thursday, Mom's House invited guests to support their cause at the Pub at Paula Brown Shop in downtown Toledo.

Linda Cargill has been using their services now for about four years.

"For me when I started there, it was really hard being a single mom because I had moved out with my two boys in my own apartment. And I always had this antidote that I was pretty broken," said Cargill.

The Valentine's themed party was held to raise money for a program offering the women free legal advice.

"Our Sisters-in-law program who just do so much for Mom's house and our clients. Helping our young women to navigate the judicial system. And really helping them to insure that the legalities of their parenting are in place. And not only that but being mentors to them," said Christina Rodriguez, the executive director of Mom's House.

The organization said the attorneys are crucial when these mothers already have so much on their hands.

"Often times if they have language in an agreement or something that's written in a certain way that they might not have experienced before, it can feel like they don't know what to do and sometimes that can put someone in feeling like they are spinning their tires," said Sarah Skow, an attorney for Sisters-in-Law program.

"I mean you have problems and you don't know who to call. You always know it's so much money. And then when you're going to school, single mom you don't have the money to be able to go just ask lawyers. So just having access that even just kind of a little relief," said Cargill.

The attorneys can aid the moms with everything from creating a resume, to going to court.

"Just the relief of having their child support in order, having that positive co-parenting relationship with the father of their child, that's so important. but all of these steps have to be put in place legally to that to really happen," said Rodriguez.

Once things are in order, the moms can move forward with their careers and live better lives.

"I really do believe that a rising tide buoy all ships and that these women when they're being helped, it impacts and empowers them and it empowers the next generation which is their children," said Skow.

That includes Cargill's children whom she already has plans for.

"I want them to have a little bit more I guess of an idea of what they want to do when they're younger so we can start working towards it now. Instead of all of a sudden life happens and you're like okay what am I gonna do, now I have to figure it out," said Cargill.

You can still donate to the Sisters-in-Law program by clicking here.

