Six Arlington students on bus injured in I-75 crash; driver of other vehicle arrested

The Arlington Local Schools bus was struck in the rear by a pickup truck. The truck, whose driver fled and was arrested, ran off the road and caught fire.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — Six Arlington Local Schools students on a school bus were injured and hospitalized due to a two-vehicle crash on I-75 near North Baltimore Thursday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The six juveniles suffered minor injuries and the driver of the other vehicle, a pickup truck, suffered serious injuries and is in custody, according to OSHP.

The truck driver hit the bus in the rear while both were traveling southbound on I-75 near Eagleville Road at about 9:15 p.m. The truck then ran through a fence off the road after impact, crashed and caught fire on Insley Road on the west side of I-75, according to authorities. The driver fled the scene and was later arrested.

The bus stopped safely on an exit ramp.

Around two dozen juveniles were on the bus when it crashed, according to authorities.

The bus, carrying Arlington's junior high football team, was returning from a game against Elmwood in Wood County when the crash happened, an athletic department spokesperson said.

Thoughts and prayers tonight for our junior high players/staff. https://t.co/pavrGsuV3X — AHSFOOTBALL (@ARLFOOTBALL) September 8, 2023

Arlington Superintendent Kevin Haught was also at the scene of the accident Thursday night, the spokesperson said.

Arlington is about 15 minutes south of Findlay in Hancock County.

