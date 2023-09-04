Paulding 12-year-old hit, killed while riding bicycle; crash under investigation

Ross Erwin Myers, 12, was struck from behind by a driver who failed to keep a clear distance on CR-103 in Paulding County, authorities said. Ross died at the scene.

PAULDING COUNTY, Ohio — A Paulding 12-year-old is dead after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Monday.

The crash happened on CR-103 south of CR-142 in Paulding Township, according to a media release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Ross Erwin Myers, 12, of Paulding, was riding a bicycle southbound on CR-103 just before 2 p.m. Monday, when hit from behind by a van.

The driver of the van, Cynthia K. Switzer, 45, of Paulding, was heading southbound on CR-103 when she failed to keep a clear distance ahead of her, hitting Ross, OSHP said.

Ross was thrown from the bicycle and died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

