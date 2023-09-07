Motorcyclist dead after Thursday morning crash in Monroe County

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is reporting one man died after the motorcycle crash in Whiteford Township.

TOLEDO, Iowa — An Ottawa Lake, Mich., man died Thursday after a motorcycle crash in Whiteford Township, Monroe County.

A report from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said Jason A. Simbeck, 41, was riding a 2022 Honda CMX300 motorcycle east on Yankee Road around 5:18 a.m. Thursday. As Simbeck approached the intersection with Clark Road, he failed to stop at a stop sign, the sheriff's office said.

Simbeck's motorcycle was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck that was heading south on Clark Road, the sheriff's office said.

After the impact, Simbeck fell from the motorcycle. Simbeck, whom the sheriff's office said was not wearing a helmet, was pronounced deceased on scene from injuries suffered in the crash.

The driver of the truck was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured, the sheriff's office said.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-240-7557.

