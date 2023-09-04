Michigan State Police: 3 dead in fatal Lenawee County crash

Authorities said the drivers of both vehicles were transported to the hospital.

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — Three people are dead following a fatal two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County, Michigan State Police officials said in a social media post Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, crews are investigating a crash that occurred on Milwaukee Road near Britton Highway in Macon Township in Lenawee County. As of 12:35 p.m., three people were confirmed deceased. Emergency crews had transported the drivers of both vehicles to the hospital.

A crash investigator was dispatched to the scene.

Authorities did not provide a possible cause of the crash. Michigan State Police said they would provide more information as it becomes available.

