x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Michigan State Police: 3 dead in fatal Lenawee County crash

Authorities said the drivers of both vehicles were transported to the hospital.
Credit: WTOL 11

LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. — Three people are dead following a fatal two-vehicle crash in Lenawee County, Michigan State Police officials said in a social media post Monday afternoon. 

According to authorities, crews are investigating a crash that occurred on Milwaukee Road near Britton Highway in Macon Township in Lenawee County. As of 12:35 p.m., three people were confirmed deceased. Emergency crews had transported the drivers of both vehicles to the hospital. 

A crash investigator was dispatched to the scene. 

Authorities did not provide a possible cause of the crash. Michigan State Police said they would provide more information as it becomes available. 

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 on air, online and on our free mobile app for the latest updates.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES FROM WTOL 11

RELATED: Chicago murder suspect caught after chase on South I-75

RELATED: Monroe Co. sheriffs searching for kayaker missing in Grand Beach since Sunday afternoon

More Videos

In Other News

Toledoans commemorate Labor Day ahead of looming UAW strike

Before You Leave, Check This Out