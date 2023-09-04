Monroe Co. sheriffs searching for kayaker missing in Grand Beach since Sunday afternoon

Deputies and firefighters were called out to the 3000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Grand Beach after witnesses said they saw a kayaker struggle to stay afloat.

GRAND BEACH, Mich. — The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is looking for a kayaker they believe went missing in the water in Frenchtown Township Sunday afternoon.

Deputies, along with the Frenchtown Fire Department, were called around 3:45 p.m. to the 3000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Grand Beach after witnesses said they saw a kayaker struggling to stay afloat in the water.

First responders were unable to locate the kayaker when they first arrived. The Monroe County Sheriff's Office Dive Team assisted with an extensive underwater search, but were also unable to find the kayaker.

The search for the kayaker was "temporarily suspended" on Sunday at 11 p.m., according to police reports, but resumed Monday morning during visible daylight hours.

The kayaker has not been identified publicly.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Monroe Community Ambulance also assisted at the scene. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Monroe County Central Dispatch at 734-243-7070.

This is a developing story. We will continue to bring you the latest information as it becomes available.