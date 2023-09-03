Chicago murder suspect caught after chase on South I-75

The chase started in Hancock County around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday. The chase ended with an "officer-involved shooting" in Auglaize County.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — Police shot a murder suspect on Sunday afternoon after a pursuit down I-75 that started in Hancock County, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The chase started around 1:35 p.m when OSHP troopers located a Chrysler Pacifica driving south through Hancock County that was believed to be driven by a suspect of a deadly shooting in Chicago, 45-year-old Danny E. Berry.

When officers tried to pull the car over, the vehicle took off.

The pursuit continued at a high rate of speed through Allen County and into Auglaize County.

OSHP says they used stop sticks multiple times but had to resort to making contact with the car in order to stop it.

The car came to rest in the median and caught fire before the Berry got out of the car with a handgun and and began walking south in the southbound lanes of I-75. He was subsequently shot by police, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol press release.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

This happened just south of U.S. Route 33.

This is the second police pursuit through Hancock County on I-75 in two days. On Saturday, police chased a stolen vehicle and captured two murder suspects southeast of Findlay.

