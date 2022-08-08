Shoreland Elementary held ribbon-cutting Tuesday at first school built by Washington Local in over 50 years

"It's a beautiful space where all kids will have their needs met, you'll find chairs that move, beautiful wide open spaces," Supt. Kadee Anstadt said.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Next week, 700 students will soon walk the halls of the new Shoreland Elementary School, part of the $51 million dollar deal approved by voters back in 2019.

The school celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony just a day before Tuesday's ribbon-cutting for Silver Creek Elementary, also a part of the deal for the Washington Local School District.

Funding came from a $3.9 million operating levy and $3 million bond issue. 20% of it was paid for by the residents and 80% of it was paid for by the state.

It was built just across the street from where the old Shoreland Elementary was built in 1930.

The students will take up the 30 classrooms that Washington Local's superintendent, Kadee Anstadt, said make up the modern learning environment.

"It's a beautiful space where all kids will have their needs met, you'll find chairs that move, beautiful wide open spaces," Anstadt said. "Places that inspire them, and places that they feel safe."

Anstadt said she understands safety is a top concern of many, especially with the danger of school shootings across the country.

The building has a lot of large windows to let in natural light. While that may concern families they are made of ballistic glass, she said.

"We have a lot of safety procedures in the building. We're able to lock down the building with the touch of a button," she said.

It also includes one of the only designated storm shelter wings in Ohio that can sustain winds of 250 mph. It has its own water, electric and sewage plant, with everything self-sustained in the area.

Anstadt knows the importance of the classroom and learning and that fear should not be on a kid's mind when walking into school.

"That shouldn't be on their minds, right? We want kids to have carefree childhoods. We want kids to walk in here and know that they're in the safest place possible."

The district also has local funding approved for $180 million in state funds for future building projects.