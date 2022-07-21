Bus driver shortage not slowing down most area school districts

Most of the area school districts are set on bus drivers and ready to go for school to start this fall, except for Bowling Green.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Some families in the Bowling Green City School district won't have bussing for their children this fall.

It's because the district doesn't have enough bus drivers to go around.

But Toledo Public Schools, Washington Local Schools, Maumee City Schools, Springfield Local Schools, Northwood Local School District and Bedford Public Schools are set on bus drivers and ready to go in the fall.

It hasn't always been this way, though.

"Last year, we were forced to cancel a number of routes and have intermittent delays or cancellations for specific daily routes," Bedford Superintendent Carl Shultz. "But by last November, we were able to right the ship and fill all of our available opportunities. So, as of right now we are fully staffed."

These districts will not be making any changes to the number of routes this school year.

But in Bowling Green, students living within two miles of the school building will have to find their own way of getting there. It used to be only one mile.

The district said it simply doesn't have enough bus drivers, despite raising the hourly wage by $3.

Superintendent Francis Scruci said the district only has 11 full-time drivers for 20 routes. This change will take that number down to 14 routes.

Otsego Local Schools superintendent said as of now, they have one bus driver position to fill.

All of these school districts will always be looking for substitute drivers.

As for why several local school districts got lucky this year with an adequate amount of bus drivers, Shultz emphasized the importance of the job.

"I think it's a combination of increased wages, as well as really stepping up on marketing to maybe attract the individuals that fit that niche position," he said.