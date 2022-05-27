Washington Local student authors autobiographical book

Teachers helped Pakistani refugee with English and publishing process.

TOLEDO, Ohio — How important is your freedom to you?

Or, how important is your religion?

For Tanzeel Ahmed and his family, it's everything.

It's "A Story of America."

The family's story is now part of the new book, written by Ahmed, who is no ordinary sixth-grade student at Wernert Elementary in north Toledo.

About four years ago, Ahmed and his family fled Pakistan with his family and struggled to speak English. Then, he met Washington Local teachers Gina Richards and Paige Scott.

The pair did what teachers do and went above and beyond the call of duty. They used the pandemic, and the extra online time, to Tanzeel’s benefit.



"We had kids stuck at home with very little social interaction with students and teachers,” Scott said. “I knew what the fifth-grade curriculum would ask him to do. I said, 'let's use something that he knows and wants to share with others and let's turn it into a book.'”



And what Ahmed knew was his story of coming to America as a refugee.



"My typing took over,” he said. “Everything that I could remember: sad moment, happy moment, neutral moment. I wrote it down, I typed it.”

So while Richards laid the foundation for this new citizen, Scott took the personal narrative and helped Ahmed turn it into a book.

Ahmed read one of his favorite passages: "The saying is true, difficult roads can lead to beautiful destinations. My journey here was not easy, but it was worth it."



Not only was he asked to share his story with other classes at Wernert but also with the school board at one of its official meetings.

"All of those things that we take for granted, just being born here, and when I heard those stories from him, I thought how important this was for him to share this with others,” Scott said. “Because we need to be reminded of the rights and privileges we have that others just beg for."



For Ahmed, some of these privileges he strives for are the freedom to wear religious headwear, the right to an education and even the opportunity to become a published author with a bright future ahead.



He said he’s looking forward to meeting other students in junior high this fall -- but wants to focus on his studies and some of his favorite subjects, like math and science.