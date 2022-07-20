Washington Local students learn important lessons during summer camp

The students go to the Toledo Zoo once a week, as well as work with Imagination Station and Keep Toledo/Lucas County Beautiful.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Students in the Washington Local school district are spending four weeks at summer camp, doing things like taking field trips and learning new skills.

It's the second year the district has organized this camp. Students get to work one-on-one with teachers, complete puzzles, color, plenty of reading and many other activities.

There are 250 students between kindergarten and third grade brushing up on their literacy and social skills, and even making new friends.

And the best learning lesson? That school can be fun.

"Learning is important and we're life-long learners," intervention specialist Amy Odneal said. "I learned something yesterday at the zoo."

Inside the classroom, students are catching up on some of the academic activities they missed out on during the pandemic.

"We have phonological awareness, we have Orton-Gillingham, we have rhyme time, we have recess, then we have lunch and another recess because we're trying to get the kids to have fun," Odneal said.

And all the fun isn't just for students. The teachers here at summer camp say that's their favorite part too.

"[Curriculum consultant Molly Chamberlin] planned everything out, bought the most amazing materials, did every day," Odneal said. "We come in, we get to execute her plan and have fun. It's just fun and I love it."

Because this is summer camp, there are no tests or quizzes. Something Ms. Molly said is a weight lifted off the teacher's shoulders.

"We don't have assessments that we have to give, we don't have that weight on our shoulders and it's amazing to see all the staff," she said. "We are all feeling lightweight and we can interact with the kids and just teach them."

Summer camp at Washington Local lasts through July 28. The district is hoping to expand it to other grades in the future.