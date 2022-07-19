Toledo Public Schools announces new back-to-school dates

TOLEDO, Ohio — Summer vacation was extended Tuesday for all Toledo Public Schools students.
The new schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, Aug.17 - Teacher Workday; no students
Wednesday, Aug. 17 - Elementary School Open Houses - 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 18 and Friday, Aug. 19 – Staff Professional Development; no students
Monday, Aug. 22 – First Day of School for elementary students and freshmen
Tuesday, Aug. 23 – First Day of School for sophomores
Wednesday, Aug. 24 – First Day of School for juniors and seniors
Monday, Aug. 29 – EHSO classes start
Kindergarten and pre-K students will begin the week of Aug. 29 with a staggered start. Families will be notified if their student starts Monday or Tuesday.
