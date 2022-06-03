ProMedica offers bereavement camp for ages 6 to 16

Children and adolescents who have lost loved ones will work through the grieving process under the guidance of trained professionals and volunteers.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Children and adolescents ages six to 16 will have the opportunity to cope with the loss of a loved one through ProMedica Hospice's Camp Fearless.

The free bereavement day camps will feature therapeutic activities like arts and crafts and exercises led by trained staff and volunteers.

Parents and guardians will also have the opportunity to meet individually with camp leaders to discuss the needs of the children and family and will be provided with additional resources to continue working with the children throughout the grieving process.

There will be four camps at different locations in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan, each with different dates, times and registration deadlines.

Coldwater, Michigan, will meet from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on June 18 at the ProMedica Conference Center at 370 E. Chicago St. Registration is open through June 4. For more information or to register, call 517-279-5420.

Monroe, Michigan, will meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from June 21-24 at the Riverside Learning Center at 77 N. Roessler St. Registration is open through June 6. For more information or to register, call 734-240-8490.

Sylvania, Ohio, will meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from June 28 to July 1 at the Sylvania First United Methodist Church at 7000 Erie St. Registration is open through June 13. For more information or to register, call 419-824-7400.

Fremont, Ohio, will meet from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from July 19-22 at the Grace Lutheran Church at 705 W. State St. Registration is open through July 4. For more information or to register, call 419-547-6419.