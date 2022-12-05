Randy Oostra out as ProMedica president, will remain CEO

The news comes on the heels of the Toledo-based health system reporting a $126 million first quarter loss.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Randy Oostra is no longer president of ProMedica, the health system confirmed Wednesday to WTOL 11.

Oostra will remain as CEO. Chief Operating Officer Arturo Polizzi was promoted to president and will carry both titles.

The move comes shortly after ProMedica reported a $126 million first quarter loss. In 2021, ProMedica reported a loss of $136.3 million in operating income.

"Promotions occur regularly at ProMedica," spokeswoman Tausha Moore said in a statement. "Arturo Polizzi has been promoted from chief operating officer to president and chief operating officer at ProMedica. The title change reflects additional leadership responsibilities he has taken on within the organization. Mr. Polizzi will continue to report to Randy Oostra, who remains CEO of ProMedica. Together, they will lead ProMedica to help ensure that it is able to address the financial challenges that all health systems are facing.

"It is not unusual for organizations to have separate CEO and president roles. Randy Oostra is still the top executive at ProMedica."

Moore said a number of factors contributed to the financial losses, including staffing agencies raising rates during the COVID-19 pandemic and more patients needing longer, more intensive care.