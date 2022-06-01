University of Toledo medical students learn about emergencies from first responders

Medical students spent Wednesday learning in the field with firefighters and ProMedica Air and Mobile staffers in Maumee.

MAUMEE, Ohio — University of Toledo medical students had a chance Wednesday to learn about the medical attention emergency cases get in the field before patients reach the hospital.

Students spent the day at the Maumee Public Safety Training Center, where they got hands-on experience learning about the way first responders handle everything from car crashes and shootings to fires.

The event was organized by ProMedica and the Maumee Fire Department. Eric Jackson, the air operations manager with ProMedica Air and Mobile, said organizers try to host the simulation every year.

"It's a great training day for them, just kind of get an onboarding feel of what (emergency services) is all about," Jackson said.

Many of the students who participated are studying to be emergency medicine physicians and work in emergency rooms.

"It provides us a new experience as to really what the EMS people do in the field every day, and we don't get to see that," third-year medical student Tyler Canova said. "The patient comes into the hospital or maybe the patient is already out of the ER, here we get to see, 'oh, this is how the patient got here."

Students also got a chance to learn more about different career avenues.

"For us as students, it provides an opportunity to learn about EMS and see if it's something I'm interested in or any of the other students are interested in," Canova said.

First responders said the event is useful for future physicians to learn about the treatment patients get before they arrive at hospitals.

"We really want to get them involved early so in real life when they're emergency physicians they can understand from the scene, from the fire department, where the patients come from," Jackson said.

