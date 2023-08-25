Port Clinton drying off after storms

The low-lying areas experienced "some of the worst flooding in years," Lakeland Campgrounds owner Terry Conaway said.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Port Clinton is shaking off the effects of Wednesday night's storms and about half an inch of rain from storms Thursday night. WTOL 11 spoke with residents who were affected by the severe weather.

Many low-lying neighborhoods and campgrounds are still affected Thursday by the flooding. At Lakeland Campgrounds on East Harbor Road, the center pond completely overflowed into the surrounding areas.

Owner Terry Conaway's family has been managing the campgrounds since 1979. He said the flooding Wednesday was some of the worst he'd seen in years.

"Long," Conaway said, describing the night. "Between keeping up with the pumps here and running calls last night during the storm, it's been long. It's just constant phone calls wanting to know how the trailer's doing. Wanting to come up and it's like, 'no, don't bother because you can't get in.'"

Conaway is also a paramedic with the nearby Danbury Fire Department and spent the night responding to calls.

"You've got to go out because it's a 911 situation. So we have to go out in the torrential downpour," Conaway said.

Conaway said no one at the campground has been hurt, and there's been no significant property damage. He did discourage people from trying to drive through flooded roads out of caution.

"Don't try to get to the places that are flooded because they get washed away or the car stalls," Conaway said. "Anything can happen."

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app for Apple here or get it in the Google store here.

➡️ Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL 11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox!

WTOL 11's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed.