Heavy rainfall, flooding cause flight cancellations, delays at Detroit Metro Airport

DETROIT — Torrential downpours overnight caused significant flooding in Ohio and Michigan, leading to closures and cancellations, including issues at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW).

According to a press release from DTW, several roadways at the airport remain closed due to flooding. While the roadway to the McNamara Terminal from Eureka Road is expected to reopen first, officials said an exact timeline is not currently available.

Customers with flights operating out of the McNamara Terminal should contact their airlines regarding flight status, officials said in a statement. Delta Air Lines has canceled "dozens of flights," and "more cancellations and delays are expected", DTW authorities said.

Evans Terminal travelers should also expect delays reaching DTW due to flooding in the region.

Travelers and customers should not attempt to drive or walk through flooded roadways.

