PORT CLINTON, Ohio — Port Clinton is awaiting the funeral arrangements for the teen who was found dead after he went missing in December.

Harley Dilly will be laid to rest this Saturday, and those who are in contact with the family are inviting you to show your support.

"It's hard you know. There's no right way or wrong way to grieve once you leave your son you know. Who's to say what's the proper way? They're doing the best they can. They have their good days and bad days," said Marc Wolfe, the manager for Fisherman's Wharf in Port Clinton.

He and Megan Lenthe, have partnered to create Harley's Project 236, a scholarship and non-profit, for the 14-year-old boy who went missing from his home on Fulton Street on Dec. 20th.

Dilly was later found dead in an empty, locked home across the street.

"Such a tragic event and there so many people that have been touched by Harley. We've had people reach out from the UK, from California. You know all across the nation, who were just drawn to this little boy. And for us he's really drawn a lot of people together who want to be a light for him to continue his legacy," said Lenthe.

Although there has been some controversy, Wolfe says the public is invited to pay their final respects on Saturday.

"The funeral is 11 p.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gerner-Wolf Walker Funeral Home. That will be just be a showing. There's not like a service afterwards or anything. Come through pay your respects. At the same time from 11 to 4 at St. John's church on the same block we will be holding a community luncheon," said Wolfe.

There will also be a vigil at 6 p.m. at the Victory Church in Fremont.

Lenthe and Wolfe say their hope is to let the family know they're not alone and that people support them during this difficult time, despite any speculations from the public.

"The things that you read on social media, a lot of it is very inaccurate. So I would say really think in your heart of hearts before you post something. And consider how you would feel if it was your child that you loss," said Lenthe.

"Saturday is Harley's day. It's not about us, it's not about the parents. This is to show Harley you know love for him. You know, that goes back to us, if you don't want to support, supporting Harley. How can that be a bad thing?" added Wolfe.

Funeral details can be found on the Fisherman's Wharf Facebook page.