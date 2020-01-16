PORT CLINTON, Ohio — A public memorial is scheduled next weekend in honor of a Port Clinton teen who was found dead after being missing for three weeks.

Harley Dilly went missing on Dec. 20 and wasn't found until Jan. 14, when police discovered he had gotten stuck inside the chimney of a vacant home.

On Saturday, Jan. 25 from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., the community is invited to gather in mourning at the Gerner-Wolf-Walker Funeral Home. A memorial luncheon will also be open to the public from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. the same day at St. John Lutheran Church.

